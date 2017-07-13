The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 13, 2017

StarHub TV scraps compulsory basic subscriptions; illegal labour importation syndicate taken down; American scientist Subra Suresh to head Nanyang Technological University.
Published
11 hours ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at: 

*Starhub customers can now subscribe directly to premium channels without having to first pay monthly subscriptions, which start from $26.75 for three basic groups.

*A syndicate involved in setting up shell companies for bringing in illegal foreign workers was taken down by the Ministry of Manpower.

*A leading American scientist who was handpicked by former president Barack Obama to helm the National Science Foundation in the United States, has been named the fourth president of Nanyang Technological University.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice