The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 13, 2017

*Starhub customers can now subscribe directly to premium channels without having to first pay monthly subscriptions, which start from $26.75 for three basic groups.

*A syndicate involved in setting up shell companies for bringing in illegal foreign workers was taken down by the Ministry of Manpower.

*A leading American scientist who was handpicked by former president Barack Obama to helm the National Science Foundation in the United States, has been named the fourth president of Nanyang Technological University.