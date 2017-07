In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* 69-year-old Tan Nam Seng was charged in court today with the murder that took place in Boon Tat Street on Monday.

* Dr Tan Cheng Bock will be appealing against the High Court decision to dismiss his legal challenge on the timing and basis of the upcoming reserved presidential election.

* There will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three-month quota period starting August.