The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 11, 2017

*The man who was fatally stabbed at Boon Tat street lived with his alleged attacker, a 69-year-old man who identified himself as the victim's father-in-law.

*Strong global equity markets helped lift Temasek Holdings' portfolio value to a new all-time high in its latest annual review.

*Keong Saik Road in Chinatown is among the top 10 travel destinations in Asia, coming in fourth, according to travel guide Lonely Planet's 2017 Best in Asia list.