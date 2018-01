In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Eleven men were charged in connection with the misappropriation of fuel worth more than $2 million from Shell Singapore.

*Ang Mo Kio polyclinic will relocate to a new site at 21 Ang Mo Kio Central 2 - between And Mo Kio Public Library and Courts on Jan 29.

*A nationwide survey to identify sites of archaeological interest will be conducted, as part of the National Heritage Board's "Our SG Heritage Plan".