The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 9, 2017

* The detention of the nine Singapore Armed Forces Terrex infantry carriers in Hong Kong does not comply with international or Hong Kong law, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament.

* Singapore will match the RM20 road charge that Malaysia imposed on Nov 1 last year, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament.

* Cabinet minister Yaacob Ibrahim has ruled himself out of the upcoming presidential election, which will be reserved for Malay candidates