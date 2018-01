In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute, we look at:

* Flash floods at nine locations in the eastern part of Singapore were due to intense rainfall, said water agency PUB.

* A maid from Myanmar was subjected to abuse from her employers, including physical assault and being forced to pour boiling water on her own shoulder.

* Fans of classic Mandarin pop can now tune in to a new radio station, 96.3 Hao FM.