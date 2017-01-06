The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 6, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The swift action taken after a complaint was received about the former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council shows the "essence of how the Government is run", said Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.

* Parts of Changi beach remained closed to the public this morning, as work to clean up the remnants of an oil spill continued.

* Half of Nanyang Polytechnic students go on at least one overseas stint during their time at the school, either on academic attachments or internships at tertiary institutions or companies.