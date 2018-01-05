The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 5, 2018

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

* An armed man was involved in a stand-off with officers near Woodlands Checkpoint. Videos posted online showed a man wielding a weapon while an officer approaches him.

* Employers and insurers will not be able to access a person's medical history in the National Electronic Health Records once the new Healthcare Services Bill comes into effect. Records can only be accessed for purposes of patient care.

* Five electronics manufacturers were fined $19.5 million for price fixing by the Competition Commission of Singapore. The firms held meetings to discuss and agree on prices for electrical components sold in South-east Asia.