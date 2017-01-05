The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 5, 2017

Oil spill in Johor reaches mainland Singapore shores, $50m programme to improve airport operations, another car caught on camera going against flow of traffic.
Published
34 min ago

In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at: 

* The oil spill that occurred in Johor on Tuesday (Jan 3) night following a collision between two vessels has reached the shores of mainland Singapore.

* Changi Airport has deployed cameras and sensors at one of the two taxi queues at Terminal 3 to track the number of people in line and estimated waiting times for a cab.

* A dashcam video has emerged of a car driving against the flow of traffic, an incident that allegedly happened along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas.

Topics: 

