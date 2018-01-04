The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 4, 2018

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said he already has someone in mind for the job of Singapore's next prime minister. Mr Ong is among a trio of ministers who are tipped to be in contention for the job.

*Consumers who allow businesses to visit their homes to promote goods or services may not be protected under the law. According to the Consumers Association of Singapore, by accepting a business's request for a home visit, the visit is said to be solicited.

*The driver of a tipper truck that killed four Singaporeans in Port Dickson was going downhill when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, according to a preliminary police probe.