The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 4, 2018

Today's top news headlines: 4G ministers say they will settle on a leader 'in good time', consumers who allow home visits may not be protected, and truck driver allegedly lost control in Port Dickson crash.
Published
58 min ago

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said he already has someone in mind for the job of Singapore's next prime minister. Mr Ong is among a trio of ministers who are tipped to be in contention for the job.

*Consumers who allow businesses to visit their homes to promote goods or services may not be protected under the law. According to the Consumers Association of Singapore, by accepting a business's request for a home visit, the visit is said to be solicited.

*The driver of a tipper truck that killed four Singaporeans in Port Dickson was going downhill when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, according to a preliminary police probe.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals