In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Four people were injured after a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday left one car overturned and the other lodged in a central divider.

* Two container vessels, one of them Singapore-registered, collided off a port in Malaysia's Johor Baru on Tuesday (Jan 3).

* A 59-year-old bus driver is recovering in a Jordan hospital with his left leg having been amputated after it was infected by flesh-eating bacteria.