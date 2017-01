In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* A smart bicycle helmet that was the brainchild of Singaporean Eu-Went Ding has won a prestigious international design award in Britain.

* The Singapore Armed Forces began its inspection of the nine armoured vehicles that were returned to Singapore on Monday (Jan 30).

* The woman who was found dead with her daughter on the first day of Chinese New Year last Saturday, was allegedly killed more than a week earlier.