In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*The Land Transport Authority is calling for researchers and developers to work with it to improve public transport services.

*Land Transport Authority security auditor Soffiyan Hamzah, 38, was jailed 15 years for having sex with 15 boys.

*The Public Utilities Board is appealing for witnesses after an illegal fish-trapping cage was found in the Marina Reservoir.