The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 27, 2017

* In his Chinese New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singapore has always grown by taking its economy in fresh directions, opening new markets and fields of business, to stay relevant to the world.

* Singapore's main source of water in Malaysia, the Linggiu Dam, has sufficient water to supply 250 million gallons a day to the island.

* A magician was hauled to court Friday (Jan 27) to face 58 charges of helping 49 claimants get Productivity and Innovation Credit cash payouts and bonuses amounting to 1.1 million dollars.