In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The total workforce grew by just 16,400 last year. At 0.4 per cent is the slowest employment growth since 2003.

* HDB resale transactions rose 7.8 per cent in 2016 even as resale prices fell by 0.1 per cent compared to the year before.

* Should you fall ill during the Chinese New Year long weekend, don't fret, more than 900 clinics across the island will be open.