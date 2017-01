In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Singapore's economic growth cannot be achieved through manpower growth, but should be pursued based on productivity and innovation, said Education Minister for Higher Education and Skills, Ong Ye Kung.

* The National Heritage Board has launched a new heritage trail of Little India.

* Ikea Singapore is recalling its Mysingso beach chair, after incidents of the chair collapsing were reported in several countries.