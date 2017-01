In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* From April 1 this year, all town councils will have to set aside a minimum of 14 per cent of their service and conservancy charges collected from residents, and of government grants, into a dedicated lift replacement fund.

* Heavy rain on this morning resulted in flash floods in the Tanjong Pagar area.

* A self-proclaimed animal rescuer was fined $8,000 for abusing his Siberian husky