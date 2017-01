In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The Land Transport Authority will implement a new signalling system on the North-South Line progressively from March.

* A Sarawak man who had been on the run for more than six years following his alleged involvement in the 2010 Kallang slashings was charged with murder.

* A Hindu shrine which is illegally occupying land along the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway tracks at Queensway will have to be moved by Feb 16.