In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

* Singapore's economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, higher than the earlier forecast of 2.6 per cent.

* A ceiling at Resorts World Sentosa collapsed on Tuesday morning injuring four people.

* From Jan 15, personal mobility device users caught riding on roads will face fines of up to $2,000 or a jail term of three months, in addition to having their devices impounded.