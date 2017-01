In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* A taxi driver found his car up on a parapet after mistakenly slamming on the accelerator while reversing.

* There will be more certificates of entitlement for the February-April quota period.

* The Government is looking into creating a new Bayshore district, which includes 6,000 HDB flats, with another 6,500 units set aside as private homes.