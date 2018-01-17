The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 17, 2018

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

​*​United World College and Tanglin Trust School have alerted parents about two alleged attempts to kidnap their students in January.

*A 25-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport for not declaring the branded items she had bought overseas for GST payment. The value of the items amounted to more than $11,000.

*Certificates of entitlement closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise. COE for small cars finished at $36,890, down from $41,400. COE for big cars ended at $42,661, down from $45,289.