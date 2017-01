In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The first Singapore satellite was launched from the International Space Station on Monday evening.

*The Public Utilities Board has instructed contractor Sato Kogyo to carry out rectification works to improve drainage at Upper Thomson.

*Kim San Leng Food Centre at Bishan Street 13 was fined $1,100 and will be suspended on Friday due to a rat infestation.