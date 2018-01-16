The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 16, 2018

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Toll charges for the Tuas Second Link may be reviewed to ease congestion along the Causeway, said Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at a press conference during the eighth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat.

*The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council has promised to make up for a shortfall in its sinking fund by transferring close to $14 million to it this year.

*Temperatures across Singapore rose to 29 deg C on Tuesday, signalling the end of the cool spell. As of 2.10pm, the highest temperature was 29.6 deg C in Jurong Island.