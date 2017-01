In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* From Feb 15, all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge of $6.40 per entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.

* The new bird park in Mandai will open its doors to the public in three years.

* Singaporeans hold the world's second-most 'powerful' passport, according to the 2017 Passport Index.