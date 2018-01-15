The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Jan 15, 2017

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*11 personal mobility device riders were caught riding on the roads and had their devices impounded, as tougher penalties kicked in on Monday. The Land Transport Authority said 38 errant riders were caught this year, up from 22 over the same period last year.

*Several cases of floor tiles popping and cracking in HDB flats were reported over the weekend. Residents turned to Facebook to post videos and photos of the dislodged tiles. HDB said it is aware of the cases.

* Nine of the 14 men who were charged last week with stealing fuel from Shell now face an additional 1-2 charges each. A total of 6,600 metric tons of gas oil, worth $3.6 million, was misappropriated.