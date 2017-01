In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Eight Indonesians deported from Singapore over their suspected links to the Islamic State have been released by Indonesian police.

* Lift company Sigma has been banned from tendering new HDB projects due to 'a higher than usual breakdown rate' in the first year of operation.

* Singaporeans are tightening their belt this Chinese New Year, according to a survey by United Overseas Bank.