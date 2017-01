In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* A man who drove against traffic along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) has been charged with dangerous driving.

* Retiree Lim Chwee Leong, 64, awoke from his coma yesterday, two months after he fell on an escalator at Bishan MRT station.

* MRT trains generally travelled longer distances before encountering delays last year, compared to the year before.