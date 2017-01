In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* According to a survey by SingHealth Polyclinics, more than 40 per cent of Singaporeans do not get enough sleep on weekdays.

* Passengers who cancel bookings of Grab rides more than 10 times a week will now face a $2 fee.

* Instead of indicating fixed prices for their goods, wet market stalls may be allowed to display a range of prices.