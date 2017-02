In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The former Ford Factory at Upper Bukit Timah will house a permanent World War 2 exhibition.

* The resale prices of HDB flats in January fell 0.3% from December last year.

* Former Certis Cisco corporal, Gregory Lai Kar Jun has been convicted of performing a rash act on August 13 2015.