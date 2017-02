In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* For the next three to five years, Singapore aims to create 25,000 to 40,000 jobs annually, said Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say.

* Three new Ministry of Education kindergartens will open in Punggol in 2018.

* It will soon be an offence to fish, collect corals or moor boats within the Sisters' Islands Marine Park without the approval of the National Parks Board.