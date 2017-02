In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The price of water is set to cost more and the increase will be announced at the upcoming Budget, said Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

* More than one million men who who performed their national service in the last 50 years will each receive $100 in vouchers.

* A dramatic police chase along Lentor Avenue this morning, resulted in four cars colliding and a Central Narcotics Bureau officer injured.