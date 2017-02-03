The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Feb 3, 2017

In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Policeman Iskandar Rahmat failed in his bid to escape the gallows for the 2013 Kovan double murder, after Singapore's highest court dismissed his appeal, rejecting his claim that he had acted in self-defence.

* A scion of the family behind retail giant Metro Ong Jenn admitted in a 2014 statement to the Central Narcotics Bureau that he smoked cannabis every day.

* Many people queued at banks and cash deposit machines today to deposit money on Li Chun.