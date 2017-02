In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

A man who evaded national service for a decade was sentenced to four months' jail on Thursday.

The Land Transport Authority impounded an e-scooter from a woman, after she was caught riding with her child on the road.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident on the Pan-Island Expressway last Sunday.