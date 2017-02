In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* For the Housing & Development Board's first Build-To-Order exercise of 2017 a total of 4,056 flats were put up for sale.

* After eight decades, the Sungei Road flea market will come to an end on July 10.

* 2016 saw tourists numbers hit a high for Singapore. Due in part to the growth of the China market and visitors spending more on F&B, shopping and accommodation.