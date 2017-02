In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Close to two-thirds of new drug abusers arrested in 2016 were under the age of 30.

* Two Electronic Road Pricing gantries along the east-bound Pan Island Expressway will be activated during evening peak hours.

* Singapore and Malaysia have arrested 27 suspects believed to be involved in cross-border Internet love scam syndicates.