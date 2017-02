In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Love cheats on the Internet fooled their victims into parting with $24 million last year, although the overall crime rate went down by 2.6 per cent.

* The train that caused delays on the North-South Line during this morning's rush hour has been withdrawn from service.

* During a heavy downpour, residents of Block 10A, Boon Tiong Road have to use umbrellas when using the lift.