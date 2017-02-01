The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Feb 1, 2017

In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* A Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Bishan has fetched a record $1.18 million in the priciest public housing resale deal to date.

* The National University of Singapore (NUS) was named the world's fourth most international university by Times Higher Education.

* The Chief Executive Officer of Mary Chia Holdings Limited was fined $2,600 after pleading guilty to employing three foreign women without prior written approval of the Licensing Officer.