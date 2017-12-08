The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 8, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail to depart every 30 minutes, ​three out of four primary school principals are women, ​and m​an charged with drink driving in Tanjong Pagar accident.
Published
51 min ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at: 

* The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail will have trains that run every 30 minutes. The non-stop express service from Bandar Malaysia to Jurong East will take one and a half hours. 

* Three out of four primary school principals here are women, according to the Ministry of Education. Women principals account for 75 per cent at the primary school level today, compared with just 27.2 per cent in 1989.

* A Mercedes-Benz driver was charged with drink driving after hitting four people in an accident along Tanjong Pagar Road on Thursday evening. The driver, Lim Kwong Fei, was purported to have hit the four victims who were standing on a centre divider.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch