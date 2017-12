In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Fourteen construction and building contractors were fined $1,500 to $14,000 by national water agency PUB for drainage-related offences and failure to supervise drainage works.

* Former S-League Gombak United player Gaye Alassane will have his Singapore citizenship stripped for match-fixing.

* More than one thousand cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs after two operations on Monday and Tuesday.