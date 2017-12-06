The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 6, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The number of people aged 65 years and older will match those younger than 15 for the first time in 2018, according to an economist at United Overseas Bank.

*688 arrests were made between January and October this year at public transport stations, according to the Public Transport Security Command.

*One person was killed and 13 others injured after a double-decker bus, believed to have been travelling from Singapore to Ipoh, rammed into the back of a trailer on Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak.