The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 6, 2017

*The number of people aged 65 years and older will match those younger than 15 for the first time in 2018, according to an economist at United Overseas Bank. 

*688 arrests were made between January and October this year at public transport stations, according to the Public Transport Security Command. 

*One person was killed and 13 others injured after a double-decker bus, believed to have been travelling from Singapore to Ipoh, rammed into the back of a trailer on Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak.

