The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 5, 2017

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​The Land Transport Authority said that October's tunnel flooding that happened along the North-South Line was entirely preventable, had train operator SMRT carried out proper maintenance.

* Two men were charged with providing unauthorised short-term stays to tenants, the first of such case here.​ ​Terence Tan En Wei and Yao Songliang used home-sharing service Airbnb to rent out four units at Leedon Heights condominium without permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

*Five taxis were involved in a collision at Resorts World Sentosa's basement carpark on Monday night.