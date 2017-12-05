The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 5, 2017

Today's top news headlines: LTA says MRT flooding entirely preventable, two Airbnb hosts charged over illegal home-sharing, and five taxis involved in collision at Resorts World Sentosa carpark.
In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​The Land Transport Authority said that October's tunnel flooding that happened along the North-South Line was entirely preventable, had train operator SMRT carried out proper maintenance.

* Two men were charged with providing unauthorised short-term stays to tenants, the first of such case here.​ ​Terence Tan En Wei and Yao Songliang used home-sharing service Airbnb to rent out four units at Leedon Heights condominium without permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

*Five taxis were involved in a collision at Resorts World Sentosa's basement carpark on Monday night.

