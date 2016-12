In today’s The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The general manager and secretary of Ang Mo Kio Town Council has been removed from his duties and is under investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

* Households will pay a higher electricity charge of 5.6 per cent for the first quarter of next year.

* Popular Chun Cui He Taiwan milk tea is back on the shelves - this time without the non-permitted food additive that prompted its recall in August.