The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 29, 2017

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

* Three current and former employees with SMRT Trains face charges of cheating SMRT into awarding $9.8 million worth of contracts to two companies they had an interest in.

* Electricity tariffs are set to go up by an average of 6.3 per cent per kilowatt hour in the first quarter of 2018, due to the higher cost of natural gas.

* From March 1 next year, dog owners can choose to apply for or renew their dogs' licences for either one, two, or three years, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority.