*At least 158 victims have been duped by scammers pretending to be Chinese government officials between January and November this year.

*Researchers from Nanyang Technological University have come up with a skin patch that allows anti-obesity drugs to be administered with a lower risk of side effects.

*NTUC Fairprice will extend its Pioneer Generation discount scheme for another year to December 31, 2018.