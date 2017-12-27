The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 27, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:
* The Housing Board will be using sensors and cameras to record motorists who bypass carpark gantries without paying the charges.
* Up to 300 shuttle buses a day will be deployed to ferry commuters affected by the closure of 10 East-West Line MRT stations on two Sundays in January.
* A gay Singaporean man travelled to the United States and paid US$200,000 to father a boy through surrogacy arrangements. A district judge has rejected his bid to adopt the child - now four years old - whom he brought back with him to Singapore.