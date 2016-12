In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces will get new boots that are more rugged and durable.

* Local importers on mandarin oranges say prices are expected to go up by 20 to 30 per cent, due to decreased supply and a stronger American dollar.

* Private healthcare group Thomson Medical is building a hospital in Johor Baru, to encourage Singaporeans to cross the Causeway for their medical treatment.