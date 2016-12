In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*After a two-year downtrend, Singapore's consumer prices were flat in November compared to the same month a year ago.

*Five food outlets in Vivocity were broken into on Thursday, a 'young couple' was caught on CCTV.

*Two newly-constructed platforms will open at Choa Chu Kang LRT station to ease peak hour congestion.