In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*A Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after he was found with 900g of heroin in his underwear.

*Lift company Sigma Elevator will be fined for a safety breach at Block 886A, Tampines Street 83.

*The Singapore Zoo kicked off five days of birthday celebrations for polar bear Inuka, which turns 26 on Monday.