In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei was found guilty of tampering with witnesses in a money-laundering case linked to Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

*The minimum entry requirement for popular secondary schools dropped slightly this year, possibly due to a smaller cohort of pupils who sat the PSLE this year.

*Certificate of Entitlement premiums for cars closed higher in the last bidding exercise of the year.