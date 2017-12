In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*A man has been charged over his alleged involvement in defrauding government agency SkillsFuture Singapore of nearly $40 million.

*Singapore's deepest tunnel system, which will help ensure a reliable supply of electricity, will be completed next June.

*There will be live music and other performances at selected MRT stations and bus interchanges from now until Christmas Eve.